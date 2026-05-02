Week of April 20: Best residential property deals in Will County

A single-family home in Crest Hill that sold for $385,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $401,601. The average price per square foot was $242. A total of 182 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,945 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $385,000, single-family home at 2117 Leness Lane

The single-family residence at 2117 Leness Lane in Crest Hill has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000. The transaction was completed on April 8.

2. $385,000, single-family home at 20020 South Sycamore Drive

A 1,215-square-foot single-family house at 20020 South Sycamore Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $317 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

3. $386,000, townhouse at 11920 Winterberry Lane

The sale of the townhouse at 11920 Winterberry Lane in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $386,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,282 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 8.

4. $390,000, single-family home at 921 Knollside Road

The single-family home at 921 Knollside Road in New Lenox has new owners. The price was $390,000. The deal was finalized on April 10.

5. $392,500, single-family home at 717 Pleasant Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 717 Pleasant Drive in Shorewood. The price was $392,500. The house was built in 2012 and the living area totals 1,847 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The transaction was completed on April 8.

6. $393,000, single-family home at 1488 Schoenherr Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 1488 Schoenherr Avenue in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $393,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,250 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The deal was closed on April 6.

7. $395,000, three-bedroom house at 2512 Lockner Boulevard

A 1,658-square-foot single-family residence at 2512 Lockner Boulevard in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

8. $397,000, single-family home at 411 Assembly Drive

A 1,950-square-foot single-family residence at 411 Assembly Drive in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $397,000, $204 per square foot. The house was built in 1971. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 7.

9. $398,000, single-family home at 805 Maryknoll Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 805 Maryknoll Drive in Lockport. The price was $398,000. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,648 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242. The transaction was completed on April 10.

10. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 13828 West Crescenzo Drive

The single-family home at 13828 West Crescenzo Drive in Manhattan has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 1,732 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 8.