Week of April 20: Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County

A single-family home in Palatine that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $484,944. The average price per square foot ended up at $50. A total of 1153 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 7,195 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 306 North Schubert Street

A 1,248-square-foot single-family house at 306 North Schubert Street in Palatine has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $321 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 835 Bryn Mawr Avenue

A 1,784-square-foot single-family home at 835 Bryn Mawr Avenue in Bartlett has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $224 per square foot. The house was built in 1963. The deal was finalized on April 7.

3. $400,000, single-family home at 2512 Forest View Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 2512 Forest View Avenue in River Grove has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1943 and has a living area of 1,905 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

4. $400,000, single-family home at 775 Boxwood Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 775 Boxwood Lane in Buffalo Grove. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1971 and the living area totals 1,907 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.

5. $400,000, condominium at 234 West Polk Street, Unit 3611

The condominium at 234 West Polk Street, Unit 3611 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 2023 and has a living area of 625 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $640. The deal was finalized on April 13.

6. $400,000, condominium at 195 North Harbor Drive, Apt. 408

The sale of the condominium at 195 North Harbor Drive, Apt. 408 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1995. The transaction was completed on April 15.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 942 Hartwood Drive

A 1,604-square-foot single-family residence at 942 Hartwood Drive in Streamwood has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $249 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

8. $400,000, single-family home at 8110 West Lawrence Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 8110 West Lawrence Avenue in Norridge. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 2,638 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

9. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 1220 North Maple Avenue

A 1,274-square-foot single-family house at 1220 North Maple Avenue in La Grange Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $314 per square foot. The house was built in 1983. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 16.

10. $400,000, townhouse at 2222 Seaver Lane

The townhouse at 2222 Seaver Lane in Hoffman Estates has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,203 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $333. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 15.