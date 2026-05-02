Best residential property deals the week of April 20 in La Salle County

A single-family home in Mendota that sold for $134,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $185,000. The average price per square foot was $143. A total of 24 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,434 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $134,500, single-family home at 1510 Guiles Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1510 Guiles Avenue in Mendota has been finalized. The price was $134,500. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $156. The transaction was completed on April 7.

2. $144,000, single-family home at 607 East Joliet Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 607 East Joliet Street in Ottawa. The price was $144,000. The house was built in 1927 and the living area totals 865 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was closed on April 6.

3. $144,500, residential home at 910 North Bloomington Street

The residential property at 910 North Bloomington Street in Streator has new owners. The price was $144,500. The home was built in 1890 and has a living area of 1,020 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $142. The deal was finalized on April 8.

4. $155,000, single-family home at 1606 North Wasson Street

A 1,025-square-foot single-family residence at 1606 North Wasson Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000, $151 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The transaction was completed on April 6.

5. $156,000, single-family home at 112 East Jefferson Street

The single-family residence at 112 East Jefferson Street in Dana has been sold. The total purchase price was $156,000. The deal was closed on April 7.

6. $158,000, single-family home at 1008 Monroe Street

The single-family residence at 1008 Monroe Street in Mendota has new owners. The price was $158,000. The house was built in 1870 and has a living area of 2,386 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $66. The deal was finalized on April 9.

7. $169,000, residential home at 2293 Saint Vincent Avenue

A 1,120-square-foot residential property at 2293 Saint Vincent Avenue in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $169,000, $151 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on April 8.

8. $175,000, single-family home at 223 Oakwood Avenue, Unit A

The sale of the single-family residence at 223 Oakwood Avenue, Unit A in Oglesby has been finalized. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,216 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $144. The deal was closed on April 6.

9. $175,500, single-family home at 107 North Oneca Street

A 2,096-square-foot single-family residence at 107 North Oneca Street in Tonica has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,500, $84 per square foot. The home was built in 1905. The deal was finalized on April 8.

10. $195,000, single-family home at 210 East North Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 210 East North Street in Leland. The price was $195,000. The transaction was completed on April 7.