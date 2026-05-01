What can $400,000 buy you in DuPage / Cook County, April 20 to 26?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage / Cook County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

At $400,000 ($210 per square foot), the single-family home located at 2512 Forest View Avenue, River Grove, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1943, provides 1,905 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 5,350-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 14.

2. $400,000

This single-family house, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 306 North Schubert Street, Palatine, the house spans 1,248 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $321 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,650-square-foot, and it was built in 1950. The transaction was completed on April 15.

3. $400,000

Situated at 775 Boxwood Lane, Buffalo Grove, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $400,000, translating to $210 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1971, offers a living area of 1,907 square feet and sits on a 6,813-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 13.

4. $400,000

In April, a single-family house located at 835 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bartlett, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,784 square feet, was built in 1963 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $224 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.5 acres. The deal was closed on April 7.

5. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($184 per square foot), the condominium, built in 1986 and located at 1042 Braemoor Drive, Unit 1042-B, Downers Grove, changed hands in April. The home spans 2,175 square feet of living area. The deal was finalized on April 8.