What can $350,000 buy you in Grundy County, April 13 to 26?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 26461 West Stonebriar Way, Channahon, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,392 square feet, was built in 1998 and was sold for $350,000, which calculates to $251 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,148 square feet. The deal was closed on April 2.

2. $350,000

For a price tag of $350,000 ($264 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1978 and located at 102 Hickory Lane, Morris, changed hands in March. The home spans 1,328 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 13,939-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 26.

3. $340,000

Situated at 478 South Linda Street, Coal City, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $340,000, translating to $232 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1982, offers a living area of 1,464 square feet and sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 9.

4. $339,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1659 Dupont Avenue, Morris, the house spans 1,653 square feet and was sold for $339,000, or $205 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,890-square-foot, and it was built in 2001. The deal was finalized on April 6.

5. $330,900

At $330,900 ($259 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1519 Carol Anne Drive, Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1997, provides 1,276 square feet of living space, and sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 27.