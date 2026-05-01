What can $300,000 buy you in McHenry County, April 20-26?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

For a price tag of $300,000, the residential property, located at 1001 Draper Road, McHenry, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 2,264-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 6.

2. $294,000

At $294,000 ($255 per square foot), the residential property located at 1907 Grandview Drive, Johnsburg, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1975, provides 1,152 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on April 7.

3. $291,000

In April, a residential property, with three bedrooms and one bathroom located at 4804 Rose Street, Crystal Lake, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,538 square feet, was built in 1955 and was sold for $291,000, which calculates to $189 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,500 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 8.

4. $290,000

This residential property, featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1114 West Wood Street, McHenry, the home spans 1,288 square feet and was sold for $290,000, or $225 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.4-acre, and it was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on April 6.

5. $290,000

Situated at 338 Timber Drive, Harvard, this residential property, was sold in April for a price of $290,000, translating to $210 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2004, offers a living area of 1,378 square feet and sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 9.