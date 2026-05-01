What $400,000 can buy you in Will County, April 20-26

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

At $400,000 ($231 per square foot), the single-family house located at 13828 West Crescenzo Drive, Manhattan, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 2009, provides 1,732 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 2,663-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 8.

2. $398,000

Priced at $398,000 (equivalent to $242 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1960 and situated at 805 Maryknoll Drive, Lockport, was sold in April. The house spans 1,648 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,158-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 10.

3. $397,000

Situated at 411 Assembly Drive, Bolingbrook, this single-family home, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $397,000, translating to $204 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1971, offers a living area of 1,950 square feet and sits on a 13,038-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 7.

4. $395,000

For a price tag of $395,000 ($238 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1972 and located at 2512 Lockner Boulevard, Joliet, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,658 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 6.

5. $393,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 1488 Schoenherr Avenue, Bolingbrook, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,250 square feet, was built in 2000 and was sold for $393,000, which calculates to $175 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,383 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 6.