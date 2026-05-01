What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County in the week of April 20

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

In April, a single-family house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 1310 Elm Street, Saint Charles, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,164 square feet, was built in 1954 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $258 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 6,800 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 10.

2. $300,000

At $300,000 ($172 per square foot), the single-family home located at 424 Acushnet Street, Elgin, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 2008, provides 1,745 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

3. $295,000

Priced at $295,000 (equivalent to $175 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2005 and situated at 1853 Candlelight Circle, Montgomery, was sold in April. The home spans 1,688 square feet of living area. The deal was closed on April 15.

4. $290,000

This residential property, featuring three bedrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 491 Maple Avenue, Carpentersville, the house spans 1,465 square feet and was sold for $290,000, or $198 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 15,026-square-foot, and it was built in 1969. The deal was finalized on April 15.

5. $280,000

Situated at 1021 Talma Street, Aurora, this single-family house, was sold in April for a price of $280,000, translating to $246 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1923, offers a living area of 1,140 square feet and sits on an 8,750-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 14.