What $300,000 can buy you in DeKalb County in the week of April 20

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DeKalb County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1016 Misty Landing Court, Malta, the home was sold for $300,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 8,712 square feet. The deal was closed on April 1.

2. $290,000

In April, a single-family home located at 1212 Bellvue Drive, DeKalb, changed ownership. The property was sold for $290,000. The lot size encompasses 3,602 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 6.

3. $287,000

For a price tag of $287,000 ($221 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1966 and located at 516 Lincolnshire Drive, Sycamore, changed hands in April. The house spans 1,301 square feet of living area, with one bedroom and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 12,988-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 2.

4. $270,000

Priced at $270,000, this single-family house situated at 1177 Golf Court, DeKalb, was sold in April. The property comprises a 4,356-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 1.

5. $270,000

At $270,000, the single-family residence located at 403 South Sycamore Street, Genoa, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on an 11,550-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 1.