What $200,000 can buy you in Ogle County in the week of April 20

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $162,000

Priced at $162,000 (equivalent to $152 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1958 and situated at 1164 Westview Drive, Rochelle, was sold in March. The home spans 1,064 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,802-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 31.

2. $161,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 500 Woolf Court, Rochelle, the house spans 1,464 square feet and was sold for $161,000, or $110 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 7,061-square-foot, and it was built in 1955. The deal was closed on April 6.

3. $150,000

Situated at 236 East 5th Street, Byron, this single-family house, was sold in March for a price of $150,000, translating to $145 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1955, offers a living area of 1,034 square feet and sits on a 10,786-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 31.

4. $115,000

In March, a single-family house located at 205 Sunset Lane, Mount Morris, changed ownership. The property was sold for $115,000. The lot size encompasses 10,108 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 31.

5. $110,000

At $110,000, the single-family residence located at 202 North Etnyre Avenue, Oregon, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 6,689-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 7.