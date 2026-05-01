Homes at or under $350,000 in Kendall County in the week of April 20

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kendall County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $348,000

This single-family home, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 2130 Summerlin Drive, Aurora, the house spans 2,393 square feet and was sold for $348,000, or $145 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,761-square-foot, and it was built in 2000. The deal was closed on April 6.

2. $345,000

Priced at $345,000 (equivalent to $163 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 2006 and situated at 473 Dancer Lane, Oswego, was sold in April. The home spans 2,112 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 12,197-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 14.

3. $325,000

Situated at 2240 State Route 31, Unit B, Oswego, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $325,000, translating to $221 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1936, offers a living area of 1,473 square feet and sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 14.

4. $320,000

For a price tag of $320,000 ($199 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1985 and located at 69 Monroe Street, Oswego, changed hands in April. The house spans 1,605 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 13.

5. $285,000

At $285,000 ($184 per square foot), the single-family home located at 1823 Indian Hill Lane, Aurora, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 2004, provides 1,546 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 10.