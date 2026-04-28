Single-family home sells in McHenry for $524,500

The single-family house located at 2707 Bush Terrace in McHenry was sold on April 14, for $524,500, or $217 per square foot.

The house, built in 2017, has an interior space of 2,416 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been purchased nearby:

· In June 2025, a 2,143-square-foot single-family home at 1603 Hoover Trail sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· At 1619 Tyler Trail, in May 2025, a 2,118-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $429,000, a price per square foot of $203.

· A 3,356-square-foot single-family house at 1717 Hoover Trail, sold in October 2025, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $158.