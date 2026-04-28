Single-family home in La Grange sells for $1.21 million

The single-family home located at 424 South Edgewood Avenue in La Grange was sold on April 17, for $1.21 million, or $491 per square foot.

The home, built in 1939, has an interior space of 2,468 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 7,800-square-foot lot.

Other homes in La Grange have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 416 South Leitch Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,517-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family house at 410 South Leitch Avenue, sold in April, for $682,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,007-square-foot single-family residence at 315 South Leitch Avenue sold for $867,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.