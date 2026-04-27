Sale closed in Tinley Park: $540,000 for a four-bedroom house

A 2,531-square-foot single-family house, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 8726 Fairfield Lane in Tinley Park was sold on April 13 for $540,000, or $213 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,012 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 2,454-square-foot single-family home at 8643 Glenshire Street sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 19829 Silverside Drive, in October 2025, a 3,331-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,393-square-foot single-family residence at 8527 Fairfield Lane, sold in December 2024, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.