Sale closed in Sycamore: $255,000 for a single-family home built in 1900

A 1,422-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1900, has changed hands.

The house at 729 West State Street in Sycamore was sold on April 9 for $255,000, or $179 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently changed hands:

· In March, a single-family home at 822 West Dekalb Avenue, Suite 111 sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 835 West Albert Avenue, in April, a single-family house was sold for $255,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 412 West Elm Street, sold in March, for $150,000, a price per square foot of $114. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.