Sale closed in Joliet: $275,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 121 North Reed Street in Joliet was sold on April 13, for $275,000, or $253 per square foot.

The house, built in 1940, has an interior space of 1,088 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 6,523 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1202 North Oneida Street, in December 2025, a 1,144-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· In February, a 1,776-square-foot single-family house at 1016 North Richmond Street sold for $317,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· A single-family house at 1210 North Campbell Street, sold in March, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $279.