Residential home in Algonquin sells for $539,000

The residential property located at 741 Regal Lane in Algonquin was sold on April 14 for $539,000, or $133 per square foot.

The home, built in 1998, has an interior space of 4,060 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property’s lot measures 11,426 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently changed hands nearby:

· In March, a residential property at 681 Majestic Drive sold for $434,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1820 Crofton Drive, in March, a 2,719-square-foot residential property was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 973 Interloch Court, sold in April, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $131. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.