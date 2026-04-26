What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of April 13?

A rural residence in Compton that sold for $1.03 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside during the past week.

In total, 27 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $132,605. The average price per square foot was $133.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.03 million, rural residence at 692 State Route 251

The property at 692 State Route 251 in Compton has new owners. The price was $1,029,500. The property was built in 1906 and has a living area of 1,256 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $820. The deal was finalized on March 26.

2. $230,000, single-family home at 15631 Willow Court

The single-family house at 15631 Willow Court in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $230,000. The transaction was completed on April 1.

3. $220,000, single-family home at 1410 Country Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1410 Country Lane in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $220,000. The deal was closed on April 1.

4. $215,000, property at 15441 Lomax Road

A 2,300-square-foot property at 15441 Lomax Road in Prophetstown has been sold. The total purchase price was $215,000, $93 per square foot. The property was built in 1920. The deal was finalized on March 31.

5. $207,000, single-family home at 15581 Highland Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 15581 Highland Drive in Sterling. The price was $207,000. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $129. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

6. $185,000, single-family home at 805 Keith Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 805 Keith Drive in Morrison. The price was $185,000. The transaction was completed on March 30.

7. $150,000, single-family home at 903 7th Avenue

The single-family home at 903 7th Avenue in Sterling has new owners. The price was $150,000. The transaction was completed on April 1.

8. $140,000, single-family home at 1122 Walnut Avenue

A 752-square-foot single-family residence at 1122 Walnut Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000, $186 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The deal was closed on March 23.

9. $137,000, single-family home at 614 Cushing Street

An 825-square-foot single-family residence at 614 Cushing Street in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $137,000, $166 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The deal was finalized on March 24.

10. $130,000, single-family home at 1024 Avery Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1024 Avery Avenue in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $130,000. The home was built in 1915 and has a living area of 1,088 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $119. The deal was closed on March 25.