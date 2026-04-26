What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County in the week of April 13?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1.64 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 104 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $422,789, or $226 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.64 million, four-bedroom house at 7N230 Sims Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7N230 Sims Lane in St. Charles. The price was $1.64 million. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 5,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $315. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

2. $1.13 million, single-family home at 39W821 South Hathaway Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 39W821 South Hathaway Lane in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $1,125,000. The home living area totals 5,127 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The house features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 8.

3. $1.1 million, four-bedroom home at 4115 River View Drive

A 3,757-square-foot single-family residence at 4115 River View Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,100,000, $293 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 7.

4. $850,000, single-family home at 744 Alberosky Way

A 3,739-square-foot single-family home at 744 Alberosky Way in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $850,000, $227 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 9.

5. $785,000, five-bedroom house at 5N869 Westwood Lane

The single-family residence at 5N869 Westwood Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $785,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,985 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 9.

6. $755,500, single-family home at 7N919 Cloverfield Road

The single-family house at 7N919 Cloverfield Road in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $755,500. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,579 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $211. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 7.

7. $732,000, single-family home at 3S791 Terrace Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3S791 Terrace Drive in North Aurora. The price was $732,000. The transaction was completed on April 6.

8. $720,000, four-bedroom home at 37W004 Ridgewood Drive

A 3,910-square-foot single-family home at 37W004 Ridgewood Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $720,000, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 6.

9. $695,000, single-family home at 39W059 Foxwood Lane

A 2,801-square-foot single-family house at 39W059 Foxwood Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $695,000, $248 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The deal was finalized on April 6.

10. $675,000, single-family home at 41W039 Mulhern Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 41W039 Mulhern Drive in Elburn has been finalized. The price was $675,000. The deal was closed on April 9.