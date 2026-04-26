What are the 6 most expensive homes that sold in Bureau County, April 13-19?

A single-family home in Spring Valley that sold for $225,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County in the past week.

The county saw a total of six residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $134,000. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $225,000, single-family home at 206 West Erie Street

The sale of the single-family house at 206 West Erie Street in Spring Valley has been finalized. The price was $225,000. The house was built in 1910. The deal was finalized on April 1.

2. $142,500, single-family home at 108 West 6th Street

The single-family home at 108 West 6th Street in Spring Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $142,500. The home was built in 1905. The transaction was completed on March 25.

3. $126,000, single-family home at 304 Depot Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 304 Depot Street in Walnut. The price was $126,000. The house was built in 1946. The deal was closed on March 25.

4. $120,000, single-family home at 405 East Van Buren Street

The single-family house at 405 East Van Buren Street in Ohio has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000. The transaction was completed on March 31.

5. $106,000, single-family home at 704 South Park Avenue

The single-family home at 704 South Park Avenue in La Moille has new owners. The price was $106,000. The deal was finalized on March 25.

6. $84,500, single-family home at 109 South 1st Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 109 South 1st Street in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $84,500. The home was built in 1895. The deal was closed on March 26.