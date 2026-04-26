What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DeKalb County, reported April 13-19?

A single-family home in Kirkland that sold for $540,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 14 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $280,393, or $259 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $540,000, property at 30718 Malta Road, Unit C

The property at 30718 Malta Road, Unit C in Kirkland has been sold. The total purchase price was $540,000. The deal was closed on March 27.

2. $475,000, single-family home at 1839 Brower Place

The single-family residence at 1839 Brower Place in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $475,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The house features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 27.

3. $340,000, single-family home at 1151 Fox Hollow Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1151 Fox Hollow Court in DeKalb. The price was $340,000. The deal was finalized on March 27.

4. $339,500, single-family home at 39 West Bluebell Avenue

A 1,247-square-foot single-family home at 39 West Bluebell Avenue in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $339,500, $272 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The home features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 27.

5. $300,000, single-family home at 58 East Clover Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 58 East Clover Avenue in Cortland has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 2003. The home features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 30.

6. $282,000, single-family home at 844 South 7th Street

The single-family residence at 844 South 7th Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $282,000. The deal was finalized on March 30.

7. $280,000, single-family home at 910 Dawn Court

The sale of the single-family house at 910 Dawn Court in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The deal was finalized on March 27.

8. $264,500, three-bedroom house at 1071 Alexandria Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1071 Alexandria Drive in Sycamore. The price was $264,500. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 30.

9. $264,000, residential home at 610 Anjali Court

The residential property at 610 Anjali Court in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $264,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

10. $205,000, residential home at 613 South 1st Street

The residential property at 613 South 1st Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $205,000. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 30.