Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kendall County, reported in the week of April 13

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $640,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 31 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $378,645. The average price per square foot was $201.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $640,000, three-bedroom house at 1750 Little Rock Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1750 Little Rock Road in Plano. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,942 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 7.

2. $600,000, single-family home at 63 North Royal Oaks Drive

The single-family home at 63 North Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol has new owners. The price was $600,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $255. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 7.

3. $585,000, single-family home at 314 Parker Place

A 2,593-square-foot single-family house at 314 Parker Place in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $226 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 7.

4. $546,000, four-bedroom home at 1088 Homestead Drive

A 3,214-square-foot single-family residence at 1088 Homestead Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $546,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 6.

5. $545,000, single-family home at 68 Oak Creek Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 68 Oak Creek Drive in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $545,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,826 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 7.

6. $515,000, four-bedroom house at 401 Bower Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 401 Bower Lane in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $515,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,503 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 7.

7. $510,000, single-family home at 4311 Schofield Drive

A 3,257-square-foot single-family house at 4311 Schofield Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $510,000, $157 per square foot. The home was built in 2013. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 8.

8. $450,000, four-bedroom home at 514 Danbury Drive

A 2,743-square-foot single-family home at 514 Danbury Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $450,000, $164 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

9. $430,000, single-family home at 4215 Southerland Drive

The single-family residence at 4215 Southerland Drive in Oswego has new owners. The price was $430,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,278 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 6.

10. $426,000, four-bedroom home at 123 Fox Chase Drive S

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 123 Fox Chase Drive S in Oswego. The price was $426,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,331 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 7.