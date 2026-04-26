Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $370,000 for a residential home

A residential property located at 380 Dartmoor Drive in Crystal Lake changed owners on April 9.

The 1,232-square-foot home, built in 1967, was sold for $370,000, or $300 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,848 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· A residential property at 968 Coventry Lane, sold in April, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 542 Silver Aspen Circle, in April, a 1,735-square-foot residential property was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a residential property at 228 Wellington Drive sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.