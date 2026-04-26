How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Will County, reported April 13 to 19?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.32 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

In total, 115 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $365,921, or $205 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.32 million, five-bedroom house at 3907 Littlestone Circle

A 4,787-square-foot single-family house at 3907 Littlestone Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,319,175, $276 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 30.

2. $1.23 million, single-family home at 15635 James Lane

The single-family home at 15635 James Lane in Homer Glen has new owners. The price was $1,225,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 4,329 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $283. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30.

3. $850,000, single-family home at 1119 Green Glen Court

The single-family residence at 1119 Green Glen Court in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $850,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

4. $850,000, four-bedroom home at 21632 Wolf Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 21632 Wolf Road in Mokena. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 4,730 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 31.

5. $750,000, single-family home at 3740 Caine Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 3740 Caine Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,577 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $291. The deal was finalized on March 31.

6. $704,000, single-family home at 12118 Sarkis Drive

The single-family home at 12118 Sarkis Drive in Mokena has new owners. The price was $704,000. The deal was closed on March 30.

7. $692,000, single-family home at 11405 Glenbrook Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 11405 Glenbrook Circle in Plainfield. The price was $692,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,238 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The transaction was completed on April 1.

8. $675,000, four-bedroom house at 8844 Port Washington Drive

A 2,911-square-foot single-family house at 8844 Port Washington Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $675,000, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

9. $588,000, single-family home at 25220 West Zoumar Drive

The single-family residence at 25220 West Zoumar Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $588,000. The house was built in 2021. The deal was closed on April 1.

10. $585,000, single-family home at 24604 West Cardinal Point

The sale of the single-family residence at 24604 West Cardinal Point in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $585,000. The home was built in 2020. The deal was finalized on March 31.