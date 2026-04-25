Will County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 13

A single-family home in New Lenox that sold for $375,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $365,921, or $146 per square foot. A total of 115 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,843 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $375,000, single-family home at 225 East Francis Road

The single-family residence at 225 East Francis Road in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 31.

2. $375,100, single-family home at 246 Homewood Drive

The single-family home at 246 Homewood Drive in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $375,100. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,999 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

3. $378,000, two-bedroom house at 18714 Wren Circle

A 1,957-square-foot single-family house at 18714 Wren Circle in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $378,000, $193 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 2.

4. $379,900, single-family home at 1110 Rushwood Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1110 Rushwood Avenue in Shorewood has been finalized. The price was $379,900. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,664 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The transaction was completed on March 31.

5. $381,000, single-family home at 612 South Rathje Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 612 South Rathje Road in Peotone. The price was $381,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

6. $382,000, three-bedroom home at 1401 Ottawa Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 1401 Ottawa Drive in New Lenox has been finalized. The price was $382,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 31.

7. $385,000, single-family home at 14808 West Bruce Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 14808 West Bruce Road in Homer Glen. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1975. The transaction was completed on April 2.

8. $387,000, single-family home at 15405 South Joliet Road

A 1,862-square-foot single-family residence at 15405 South Joliet Road in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $387,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 1914. The deal was finalized on April 2.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 629 South Cooper Street

The single-family home at 629 South Cooper Street in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The deal was closed on April 1.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 5 Crescent Place

The single-family house at 5 Crescent Place in Joliet has new owners. The price was $400,000. The deal was finalized on March 31.