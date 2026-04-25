Ogle County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 6

A single-family home in Polo that sold for $55,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $253,533, or $214 per square foot. A total of 15 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,530 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $55,000, single-family home at 411 South Congress Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 411 South Congress Avenue in Polo has been finalized. The price was $55,000. The house was built in 1893. The transaction was completed on March 25.

2. $71,500, single-family home at 406 West White Oak Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 406 West White Oak Road in Forreston. The price was $71,500. The house was built in 1945 and the living area totals 1,637 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $44. The deal was closed on March 27.

3. $155,000, property at 302 South Prairie Avenue, Unit A

The property at 302 South Prairie Avenue, Unit A in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000. The deal was finalized on March 24.

4. $187,000, single-family home at 503 West Center Street

A 1,253-square-foot single-family residence at 503 West Center Street in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $187,000, $149 per square foot. The transaction was completed on March 27.

5. $188,500, single-family home at 5299 South Harlan Drive

The single-family house at 5299 South Harlan Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $188,500. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The deal was finalized on March 27.

6. $200,000, condominium at 115 Katies Way

The condominium at 115 Katies Way in Mount Morris has new owners. The price was $200,000. The deal was closed on March 27.