Lee County / Whiteside: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of April 13?

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $61,333 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $132,605. The average price per square foot ended up at $93. A total of 27 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,321 square feet, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $61,333, single-family home at 109 6th Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 109 6th Avenue in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $61,333. The deal was closed on March 31.

2. $80,000, single-family home at 1107 Mary Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1107 Mary Avenue in Dixon. The price was $80,000. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 1,898 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $42. The deal was finalized on March 24.

3. $84,500, single-family home at 408 12th Avenue

The single-family home at 408 12th Avenue in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $84,500. The transaction was completed on April 1.

4. $87,000, single-family home at 321 South Ottawa Avenue

The single-family residence at 321 South Ottawa Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $87,000. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $64. The transaction was completed on March 27.

5. $101,000, single-family home at 2202 Chestnut Avenue

A 1,096-square-foot single-family house at 2202 Chestnut Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $101,000, $92 per square foot. The home was built in 1952. The deal was closed on April 1.

6. $105,000, single-family home at 602 6th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 602 6th Street in Fulton. The price was $105,000. The deal was finalized on March 30.

7. $130,000, single-family home at 1024 Avery Avenue

A 1,088-square-foot single-family residence at 1024 Avery Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $130,000, $119 per square foot. The home was built in 1915. The deal was closed on March 25.

8. $137,000, single-family home at 614 Cushing Street

The single-family residence at 614 Cushing Street in Dixon has new owners. The price was $137,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 825 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The transaction was completed on March 24.

9. $140,000, single-family home at 1122 Walnut Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1122 Walnut Avenue in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $140,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 752 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The deal was finalized on March 23.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 903 7th Avenue

The single-family house at 903 7th Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on April 1.