Kankakee County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of April 13?

A single-family home in Bradley that sold for $78,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County over the last week was $195,761. A total of 23 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $78,000, single-family home at 341 South Dearborn Avenue

The single-family residence at 341 South Dearborn Avenue in Bradley has new owners. The price was $78,000. The transaction was completed on April 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $80,000, single-family home at 292 Ashley Avenue

The single-family residence at 292 Ashley Avenue in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $80,000. The deal was finalized on March 31.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $106,000, single-family home at 312 South Evergreen Avenue

The single-family residence at 312 South Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $106,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

4. $120,000, single-family home at 151 East Park Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 151 East Park Street in Chebanse. The price was $120,000. The deal was closed on March 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $135,000, single-family home at 261 South Longwood Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 261 South Longwood Drive in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $135,000. The deal was finalized on March 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $135,000, single-family home at 504 South Osborn Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 504 South Osborn Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $135,000. The transaction was completed on March 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $150,000, single-family home at 276 West Second Street

The single-family residence at 276 West Second Street in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The transaction was completed on April 3.