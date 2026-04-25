Bureau County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 6

A single-family home in Dalzell that sold for $82,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Bureau County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Bureau County in the past week was $162,292. A total of 12 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $82,500, single-family home at 503 Main Street

The single-family home at 503 Main Street in Dalzell has been sold. The total purchase price was $82,500. The house was built in 1910. The transaction was completed on March 18.

2. $84,500, single-family home at 109 South 1st Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 109 South 1st Street in Princeton. The price was $84,500. The house was built in 1895. The deal was closed on March 26.

3. $94,000, single-family home at 618PRINCET Rd

The sale of the single-family house at 618PRINCET Rd in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $94,000. The deal was finalized on March 23.

4. $106,000, single-family home at 704 South Park Avenue

The single-family home at 704 South Park Avenue in La Moille has new owners. The price was $106,000. The deal was closed on March 25.

5. $120,000, single-family home at 405 East Van Buren Street

The single-family residence at 405 East Van Buren Street in Ohio has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000. The transaction was completed on March 31.

6. $126,000, single-family home at 304 Depot Street

The single-family house at 304 Depot Street in Walnut has been sold. The total purchase price was $126,000. The house was built in 1946. The deal was finalized on March 25.

7. $142,500, single-family home at 108 West 6th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 108 West 6th Street in Spring Valley. The price was $142,500. The house was built in 1905. The deal was closed on March 25.