Best residential property deals in Kendall County the week of April 13

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $290,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $378,645. The average price per square foot was $308. A total of 31 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,934 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $290,000, two-bedroom home at 1334 Hawk Hollow Drive

A 1,558-square-foot single-family home at 1334 Hawk Hollow Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000, $186 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. The house features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 9.

2. $300,000, three-bedroom home at 20 Durango Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 20 Durango Road in Montgomery. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1958. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on April 8.

3. $315,000, single-family home at 2211 Carpenter Avenue

The single-family residence at 2211 Carpenter Avenue in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $315,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,390 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 20.

4. $315,000, single-family home at 430 Sudbury Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 430 Sudbury Circle in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $315,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,790 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 9.

5. $315,000, two-bedroom home at 2039 Muirfield Drive

A 1,357-square-foot single-family residence at 2039 Muirfield Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

6. $315,000, two-bedroom house at 204 Dorset Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 204 Dorset Avenue in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $315,000. The home was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,392 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 6.

7. $342,000, single-family home at 223 Pleasure Drive

A 1,282-square-foot single-family house at 223 Pleasure Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $342,000, $267 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 9.

8. $345,000, single-family home at 104 Augusta Road

The single-family residence at 104 Augusta Road in Oswego has new owners. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,668 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 8.

9. $346,000, three-bedroom home at 4 Amy Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 4 Amy Drive in Oswego. The price was $346,000. The house was built in 1976 and the living area totals 1,468 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 7.

10. $350,000, three-bedroom house at 1408 Chestnut Lane

A 1,599-square-foot single-family house at 1408 Chestnut Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $219 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 8.