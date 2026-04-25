Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County the week of April 13

A single-family home in Hoffman Estates that sold for $399,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $451,884. The average price per square foot was $10. A total of 1503 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 10,018 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $399,000, single-family home at 100 Des Plaines Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 100 Des Plaines Lane in Hoffman Estates has been finalized. The price was $399,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,396 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 2.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 2130 Westchester Boulevard

The single-family house at 2130 Westchester Boulevard in Westchester has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,505 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 6.

3. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 9237 77th Avenue

A 1,211-square-foot single-family residence at 9237 77th Avenue in Bridgeview has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $330 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 3.

4. $400,000, condominium at 7521 Brown Avenue, Unit G

A 1,550-square-foot condominium at 7521 Brown Avenue, Unit G in Forest Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $258 per square foot. The condo was built in 1999. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 3.

5. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 1937 North Normandy Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1937 North Normandy Avenue in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 1,592 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $251. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on April 7.

6. $400,000, townhouse at 1120 Bluebell Lane

The sale of the townhouse at 1120 Bluebell Lane in Bartlett has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2025 and has a living area of 3,044 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $131. The home features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 6.

7. $400,000, townhouse at 3314 Central Street, Unit A

The townhouse at 3314 Central Street, Unit A in Evanston has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 770 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $519. The house features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

8. $400,000, condominium at 211 West Hanover Place

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 211 West Hanover Place in Mount Prospect. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1974 and the living area totals 1,750 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $229. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 3.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 517 South Ardmore Avenue

The single-family home at 517 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The home was built in 1952. The deal was closed on April 3.

10. $400,000, condominium at 4170 North Marine Drive, Apt. 18A

The condominium at 4170 North Marine Drive, Apt. 18A in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1974. The deal was closed on April 6.