Sale closed in Oswego: $440,000 for a three-bedroom home

A recently built single-family residence located at 382 Hemlock Lane in Oswego changed owners on April 14.

The 2,432-square-foot house, built in 2023, was sold for $440,000, or $181 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· In March 2025, a 2,432-square-foot single-family home at 360 Hemlock Lane sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,054-square-foot single-family house at 405 Cotoneaster Court, sold in March 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 245 Liszka Lane, in August 2025, a 3,252-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.