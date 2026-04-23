What $300,000 or less gets you in Kane County, April 13 to 19

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Situated at 307 Mill Street, Batavia, this single-family residence, with two bedrooms, was sold in April for a price of $300,000, translating to $234 per square foot. The property was constructed in 1992 and offers a living area of 1,280 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 6.

2. $300,000

This single-family house, featuring two bedrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 524 North College Street, Batavia, the house, built in 1949, was sold for $300,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 6,050 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 6.

3. $295,000

For a price tag of $295,000 ($224 per square foot), the residential property, built in 1900 and located at 567 East New York Street, Aurora, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,319 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 7,920-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 9.

4. $295,000

Priced at $295,000 (equivalent to $194 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1998 and situated at 1062 Delta Drive, Elgin, was sold in April. The home spans 1,524 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 7.

5. $294,000

In April, a single-family residence with two bedrooms located at 1811 West Route 72, Sleepy Hollow, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,218 square feet, was built in 1956 and was sold for $294,000, which calculates to $241 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.6 acres. The deal was closed on April 7.