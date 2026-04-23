Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $394,000

A 1,114-square-foot single-family house, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The house at 101 East Turner Place in Sycamore was sold on April 1 for $394,000, or $354 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,267 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family home at 516 East Lincolnshire Drive, sold in April, for $287,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 220 East Walnut Street sold for $234,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 437 East Becker Place, in October 2025, a single-family house was sold for $404,500.