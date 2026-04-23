Single-family home in DeKalb sells for $325,000

A single-family house, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 430 Turnbury Court E in DeKalb was sold on April 2. The purchase price was $325,000. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,376 square feet.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 910 Dawn Court E in DeKalb, in March, a single-family residence was sold for $280,000.

· In April, a single-family home at 1205 South 1st Street E in DeKalb sold for $371,000.