Sale closed in Geneva: $495,000 for a four-bedroom house

The single-family home located at 1011 Lewis Road in Geneva was sold on April 14, for $495,000, or $259 per square foot.

The home, built in 1994, has an interior space of 1,910 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 9,165 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,616-square-foot single-family residence at 972 Ginger Lane, Unit A, sold in April 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1235 Herrington Place, in December 2025, a 1,728-square-foot single-family house was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,974-square-foot single-family residence at 986 Wood Avenue sold for $406,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.