Residential home in Bourbonnais goes for $265,000

A residential property has changed hands.

The house at 698 West River Street in Bourbonnais was sold on April 7. The purchase price was $265,000. The property sits on a 982-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Bourbonnais have also recently been purchased:

· At 830 West River Street, in April, a residential property was sold for $350,000.

· In April 2025, a residential property at 384 West River Street sold for $195,000.

· A residential property at 271 West Toni Street, sold in February, for $189,500.