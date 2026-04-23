Four-bedroom house sells in Yorkville for $390,000

A 2,677-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 883 Prairie Crossing Drive in Yorkville was sold on April 10 for $390,000, or $146 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been sold nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,510-square-foot single-family house at 2081 Ingemunson Lane sold for $438,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 851 Hampton Lane, in July 2025, a 2,702-square-foot single-family home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,612-square-foot single-family house at 2058 Ingemunson Lane, sold in December 2025, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.