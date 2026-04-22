Three-bedroom house sells in Oswego for $345,000

A 1,668-square-foot single-family home, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The home at 104 Augusta Road in Oswego was sold on April 8 for $345,000, or $207 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 173 Dolores Street, in January, a 1,442-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 125 Laurie Lane, sold in June 2025, for $325,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,104-square-foot single-family residence at 102 Mary Street sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.