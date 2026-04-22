Single-family home sells in DeKalb for $371,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The house at 1205 South 1st Street in DeKalb was sold on April 2. The purchase price was $371,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in DeKalb that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family home at 910 South Dawn Court, sold in March, for $280,000.

· At 430 South Turnbury Court, in April, a single-family house was sold for $325,000. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 1177 South Golf Court sold for $270,000.