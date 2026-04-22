Single-family home sells for $155,000 in Bradley

The single-family residence located at 196 South Grand Avenue in Bradley was sold on April 7. The purchase price was $155,000.

The lot of the property covers an area of 3,500 square feet.

Other homes in Bradley have recently been sold nearby:

· In January, a single-family residence at 323 South Grand Avenue sold for $170,000.

· A single-family residence at 224 South Prairie Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $210,000.

· At 295 South Michigan Avenue, in February, a single-family residence was sold for $182,000.