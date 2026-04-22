Elgin: Single-family home sells for $712,000

The single-family home located at 3656 Old Bridge Lane in Elgin was sold on April 15. The purchase price was $712,000.

The property occupies a lot of 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 3653 Old Bridge Lane, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $900,000.

· A single-family house at 3670 Peregrine Way, sold in April 2025, for $688,500.

· In November 2025, a 4,062-square-foot single-family house at 3658 Broadleaf Avenue sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.