Woodstock: Residential home sells for $334,000

A 1,484-square-foot residential property has changed hands.

The home at 1821 Sebastian Drive in Woodstock was sold on April 6 for $334,000, or $225 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 6,009-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1704 Sebastian Road, in April, a residential property was sold for $255,000.

· In March, a residential property at 814 Roger Road sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,505-square-foot residential property at 905 Hickory Road, sold in January, for $225,000, a price per square foot of $150.