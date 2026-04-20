Single-family home sells in Bolingbrook for $393,000

The single-family home located at 1488 Schoenherr Avenue in Bolingbrook was sold on April 6, for $393,000, or $175 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,250 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,383 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been sold nearby:

· In January, a 1,748-square-foot single-family house at 1461 Waterside Drive sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1456 Schoenherr Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,860-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,147-square-foot single-family house at 1453 Waterside Drive, sold in September 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.