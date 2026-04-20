Single-family home sells for $650,000 in Plainfield

A single-family home located at 15521 Dan Patch Drive in Plainfield has a new owner since April 6.

The 3,069-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $650,000, or $212 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 14,552-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 24627 Kingston Street, in August 2025, a 2,785-square-foot single-family house was sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· In January, a 1,652-square-foot single-family residence at 15717 South River Road sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· A 3,228-square-foot single-family house at 24718 Kingston Street, sold in December 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $201.