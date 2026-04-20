Single-family home in Orland Park goes for $620,000

A 3,080-square-foot single-family house, built in 1982, has changed hands.

The home at 8627 Sunshine Lane in Orland Park was sold on April 9 for $620,000, or $201 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,386-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April 2025, a 1,454-square-foot single-family home at 8522 Fir Street sold for $396,500, a price per square foot of $273. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 8741 Flint Lane, in September 2025, a 2,510-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 6,399-square-foot single-family house at 8500 Hillcrest Drive, sold in January 2025, for $925,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.