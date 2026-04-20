Single-family home in Joliet sells for $335,000

A single-family house located at 1112 Plainfield Road in Joliet changed owners on April 6.

The 2,030-square-foot house, built in 1927, was sold for $335,000, or $165 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,561 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· In April 2025, a 1,056-square-foot single-family residence at 1109 North May Street sold for $246,000, a price per square foot of $233.

· At 1111 North May Street, in October 2025, a single-family home was sold for $284,500.

· A single-family house at 1123 Roosevelt Avenue, sold in March, for $288,400, a price per square foot of $274.