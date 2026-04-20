Sale closed in Naperville: $985,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 2250 Lisson Road in Naperville was sold on April 6, for $985,000, or $254 per square foot.

The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 3,874 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 13,422 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,928-square-foot single-family residence at 1516 Blackberry Court, sold in September 2025, for $850,000, a price per square foot of $290. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,537-square-foot single-family home at 1524 Blackberry Court sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $282.

· At 2248 Aster Court, in January, a 3,328-square-foot single-family home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.