La Grange: Townhouse goes for $649,000

A 1,840-square-foot townhouse, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The house at 6282 Edgebrook Lane E in La Grange was sold on April 9 for $649,000, or $353 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,840 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,684-square-foot townhouse at 203 Cascade Drive E, sold in June 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,528-square-foot townhouse at 179 Cascade Drive E sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 6213 Edgebrook Lane E, in December 2025, a 1,661-square-foot townhouse was sold for $555,500, a price per square foot of $334. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.