Aurora: Single-family home goes for $412,000

A 2,100-square-foot single-family house, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 1578 Colleen Lane in Aurora was sold on April 10 for $412,000, or $196 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Aurora have also recently been purchased:

· In March, a 1,638-square-foot single-family residence at 1567 Galway Drive sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1161 Comet Drive, in September 2025, a 1,954-square-foot single-family home was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,827-square-foot single-family residence at 1215 Constellation Drive, sold in November 2025, for $354,500, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.